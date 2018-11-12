Bears' Bryce Callahan: Huge Week 10 performance
Callahan picked off a pass, while recording a sack and five tackles in Chicago's 34-22 win over the Lions.
Callahan intercepted his third pass over his last seven games while adding his first sack of the campaign in the Bears' blowout win over Detroit. He's averaging just four tackles per contest, so when he's not intercepting passes, he carries weekly IDP downside.
