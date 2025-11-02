Bears' Caleb Williams: Four total TDs in win
Williams completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, rushed five times for 53 yards and brought in two targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Williams' brimming stat line tells the tale of a wild afternoon at Paycor Stadium that featured seven lead changes. Williams had a hand in the decisive one, connecting with rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown. That momentous play was preceded by a 15- and five-yard scoring strikes to Olamide Zaccheaus and Loveland, respectively, as well as Williams' own two-yard TD grab from DJ Moore on a trick play to cap off Chicago's opening possession. The 2024 first overall pick snapped a two-game TD-pass drought with Sunday's performance, and he also hit the 280-yard mark for the second consecutive contest. Williams and the Bears have another favorable matchup on tap when the Giants pay a visit to Soldier Field for a Week 10 matchup next Sunday afternoon.
