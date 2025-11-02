Williams completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, rushed five times for 53 yards and brought in two targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Williams' brimming stat line tells the tale of a wild afternoon at Paycor Stadium that featured seven lead changes. Williams had a hand in the decisive one, connecting with rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown. That momentous play was preceded by a 15- and five-yard scoring strikes to Olamide Zaccheaus and Loveland, respectively, as well as Williams' own two-yard TD grab from DJ Moore on a trick play to cap off Chicago's opening possession. The 2024 first overall pick snapped a two-game TD-pass drought with Sunday's performance, and he also hit the 280-yard mark for the second consecutive contest. Williams and the Bears have another favorable matchup on tap when the Giants pay a visit to Soldier Field for a Week 10 matchup next Sunday afternoon.