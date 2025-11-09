Williams completed 20 of 36 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.

Williams struggled for most of a snowy Chicago afternoon but heated up in the last four minutes as the Bears staged a late comeback. He cut Chicago's deficit to 20-17 with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter on a two-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, then Williams capped a four-play, 53-yard drive with a go-ahead 17-yard touchdown run just over two minutes later. The 2024 first overall pick has complemented his 13:4 TD:INT through the air in 2025 with the first three rushing touchdowns of his career, as well as a receiving touchdown. Williams has guided the Bears to a 6-3 record heading into a Week 11 road game against the NFC North rival Vikings.