Williams completed 16 of 32 passes for 193 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.

Williams finished without a touchdown pass for the third time in his last five starts while completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes for the sixth time in his last seven outings. He was credited with his league-leading fifth fourth-quarter comeback win of the season, but Williams didn't do much to earn this one, handing the ball off three times after Devin Duvernay's kickoff return got the Bears in range for a game-winning Cairo Santos field goal on the final play. Williams has an opportunity to pick up the pace as a passer in Week 12 against the inconsistent Steelers secondary.