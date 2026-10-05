Head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams (hamstring) will remain out for the Bears' Week 5 game against the Packers, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Williams set to miss a third straight game while he continues to recover from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, the Bears will have Tyson Bagent make a second consecutive start under center. Williams hasn't practiced in any fashion since sustaining the injury in a Sept. 20 loss to the Vikings, but if he's able to get back on the field in some capacity during Week 5 prep, it would bode well for his chances of returning to the lineup Week 6 versus the Falcons.