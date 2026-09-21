Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that he doesn't anticipate Williams (hamstring) practicing in Week 3, though Johnson was unwilling to officially rule out the quarterback from playing Monday against the Eagles, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While Williams appears to have avoided a significant injury after exiting in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings due to a right hamstring strain, Johnson is labeling the third-year signal-caller as week-to-week. The Bears will wait and see how the week unfolds before deciding on Williams' status for the matchup with the Eagles, but unless he defies expectations and practices in some capacity, he appears on track to miss the first game of his career. Tyson Bagent replaced Williams late in the loss to Minnesota and will presumably take all the reps with the first-team offense this week in anticipation of his first start since 2023.