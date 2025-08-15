Keenum did not practice Friday due to a leg injury, Adam Jahns of AllCHGO.com reports.

Keenum is considered day-to-day, per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, so while his injury isn't a long-term concern, it may prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's preseason game against the Bills. The veteran signal-caller is competing with Tyson Bagent for the No. 2 quarterback role behind Caleb Williams, and if he can't suit up versus Buffalo it will provide fourth-stringer Austin Reed a chance to handle increased reps.