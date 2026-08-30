Phillips (triceps/illness) was traded to the Bears on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Phillips was selected as the No. 113 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2024-25, when he totaled 35 tackles and had one interception. However, he was limited to one regular-season appearance during the 2025-26 campaign due to injuries. Included in the trade, the Bears will also receive a fifth-round pick, while the Falcons will receive defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.