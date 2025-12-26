Phillips (triceps), who remains on IR, is estimated as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Phillips had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, so though Atlanta didn't actually host an on-field practice Thursday, it's encouraging to see him estimated as at least a limited participant. In order to be activated in time to play Monday versus the Rams, however, Phillips will likely have to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps Friday and/or Saturday.