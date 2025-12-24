default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Falcons designated Phillips (triceps) for return from IR on Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Phillips has played in just one game this season -- Week 4 against Washington, when he logged nine special-teams snaps and suffered a triceps injury. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 18 and has been there since. Phillips will now have his 21-day practice window opened and can be activated at any time, but with just two games remaining on Atlanta's schedule, it remains to be seen if he'll get into a game before the regular season is over.

More News