The Falcons designated Phillips (triceps) for return from IR on Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Phillips has played in just one game this season -- Week 4 against Washington, when he logged nine special-teams snaps and suffered a triceps injury. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 18 and has been there since. Phillips will now have his 21-day practice window opened and can be activated at any time, but with just two games remaining on Atlanta's schedule, it remains to be seen if he'll get into a game before the regular season is over.