Falcons' Clark Phillips: Returns for minicamp

Phillips (triceps/illness) was spotted participating in Tuesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The fourth-year corner from Utah missed Atlanta's final 13 games in 2025 due to a triceps issue, but it now appears he's moved past the injury. Phillips was one of the Falcons' top corners in 2024, recording 35 total tackles, five passes defensed, including one interception, and two forced fumbles across 16 regular-season appearances. Now fully healthy, he's expected to compete for a reserve role in the secondary as the offseason progresses.