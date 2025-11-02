Kmet won't return to Sunday's contest at Cincinnati due to a concussion, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kmet paid a visit to the sideline tent in the second quarter and then went to the locker room before the Bears announced that he was being checked for a concussion. With a head injury confirmed, he'll be out until he gains clearance from an independent neurologist. Rookie second-round pick Colston Loveland is set to lead Chicago's TE group during Kmet's absence.