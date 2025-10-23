Kmet (back) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Kmet didn't take any reps for the second day in a row and may be trending toward missing Sunday's game in Baltimore. Before the Bears decide whether Kmet takes a designation into the weekend or gets ruled out for Sunday's contest, the team will wait and see if he's able to log any on-field work Friday. Rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland would be in line for a hefty snap count at tight end if Kmet is unable to play in Baltimore.