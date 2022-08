Kmet, who missed last week's game with an undisclosed injury, could be on the field for six-to-10 plays in Thursday's game against the Seahawks if he's cleared, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Kmet did return to practice Monday, though it's unclear if he'll be active. Coach Matt Eberflus said some guys will be on the field for 20 plays. So if Kmet takes the field, his snaps will likely be limited to the range Eberflus cited.