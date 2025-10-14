Moody reverted to the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moody was called up from the Bears' practice squad for Monday's game against the Commanders due to the absence of Cairo Santos (thigh). Moody went 4-for-5 on his field-goal attempts Monday, which included a 38-yard kick as time expired to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory. The 2023 third-rounder could be elevated for Chicago's Week 7 contest against New Orleans on Sunday if Santos is not cleared to play.