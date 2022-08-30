Thomas is one of six linebackers on the Bears' 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.

Thomas will be playing on his fifth team in eight NFL seasons, and he has two seasons in which he's posted more than 33 tackles. Since having a strong year with the Packers in 2016, his best fantasy season since was in 2020, when he totaled 48 tackles with the Cowboys. He'll likely go undrafted in many IDP leagues, but if he gets off to a strong start, he'll be worth monitoring on the waiver wire.