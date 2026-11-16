Monangai (toe/thumb) was spotted working out during Monday's unofficial practice and is eyeing a return to action Sunday against the Saints, Chris Emma of 104-3 The Score Chicago reports.

Monangai hasn't played since Week 4 while recovering from a bout with turf toe and a right thumb injury, but he appears to be gearing up for a return following the Bears' Week 10 bye. Chicago won't release its first Week 11 injury report Wednesday, when it will be known whether Monangai has been cleared to practice as a full or limited participant. He'll presumably need to turn at least one full practice this week to put himself on a path to play Sunday, when he would likely settle back into a complementary role behind starting running back D'Andre Swift.