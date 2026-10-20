Monangai (thumb/toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

After missing the last two games due to thumb and turf toe injuries, Monangai wasn't able to participate in Monday's walkthrough, indicating that a third straight absence is possible this week. Head coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com on Friday that Monangai remains week-to-week but will avoid injured reserve, so if the running back is inactive Thursday against the Patriots, he may be aiming to return in Week 8 at Seattle on Monday, Nov. 2. As long as Monangai is sidelined, D'Andre Swift will lead the Bears backfield, with Roschon Johnson in a complemtary role.