Monangai (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

One day removed from logging no on-field work due to an ankle injury Wednesday, Monangai was back in the mix, which generally is a positive sign as the Bears prepare for Sunday's visit to the Packers. Friday's practice report will unveil if he enters the weekend with a designation for Week 14 action, but if he's able to suit up, he likely will continue to see regular work out of Chicago's backfield along with D'Andre Swift, which resulted in both players surpassing 120 rushing yards and scoring one TD last Friday at Philadelphia.