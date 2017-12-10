Houston collected a sack and one tackle in Sunday's 33-7 victory over the Bengals.

Since being acquired on November 29, Houston got into the sack column for the second game in a row. He's taken advantage of a rash of defensive injuries that's allowed him to become a regular part of Chicago's defensive rotation. Since he rarely piles up tackles, he's a sack-dependent IDP.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop