Bears' Lamarr Houston: Notches another sack
Houston collected a sack and one tackle in Sunday's 33-7 victory over the Bengals.
Since being acquired on November 29, Houston got into the sack column for the second game in a row. He's taken advantage of a rash of defensive injuries that's allowed him to become a regular part of Chicago's defensive rotation. Since he rarely piles up tackles, he's a sack-dependent IDP.
