Houston was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Monday's loss to the Ravens, the Texans playoff hopes dwindled, and the team now appears to be shifting focus toward giving their young talent more experience. Houston joined the Texans in early October, playing in five games for the Texans, recording seven tackles (six solo) and one sack in the process. He now may look for a team hoping to bolster their linebacking corps for a playoff push, as the 30-year-old brings plenty of veteran experience to the table.