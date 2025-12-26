McCloud (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

McCloud didn't practice all week due to an illness, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for Sunday's contest. The Notre Dame product has appeared in 15 games this season, recording 27 total tackles and two passes defensed. Both Jaylon Jones and Tyrique Stevenson will likely have expanded roles in Chicago's secondary while McCloud is sidelined in Week 17.