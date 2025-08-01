Stromberg (head) entered the concussion protocol Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

If the center is diagnosed with a concussion, he will need to go through the NFL's five-step recovery process before returning to the field. Stromberg, a third-round pick of the Commanders in 2023, has appeared in just four NFL games with Washington and Chicago across two seasons. He probably needs to be available during training camp to have a chance to make the roster behind starter Drew Dalman.