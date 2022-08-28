Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears held Smith out of Saturday's preseason game at Cleveland due to "tightness," Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith held out of training camp until last Saturday as he sought a new long-term contract. In the midst of it all, he requested a trade, but he now plans to bet on himself this season. The fifth-year middle linebacker was poised to suit up for the Bears' exhibition finale, but the aforementioned tightness flared up during pregame warmups. Smith has been an IDP force when available during his career, averaging 146 tackles per 17 games played.