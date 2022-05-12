site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Rysen John: Joins Chicago
RotoWire Staff
John was claimed off waivers by the Bears on Wednesday.
John was let go by the Giants on Tuesday and will now make his way to Chicago. The 24-year-old spent 2021 on injured reserve with an ankle injury and has yet to make his NFL debut.
