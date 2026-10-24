Roush is expected to get more work on offense after Cole Kmet (knee) landed on injured reserve Friday.

Roush didn't catch a pass against New England on Thursday, marking his third straight game without a reception. However, he's currently the only healthy tight end on the Bears' roster aside from starter Colston Loveland, so Roush figures to be in line for an expanded role moving forward. With that said, Loveland has logged 57 or more receiving yards and six or more catches three of the past four weeks and is clearly the Bears' go-to tight end in the passing game, so Roush's anticipated increase of offensive snaps doesn't necessarily make him a viable option in fantasy.