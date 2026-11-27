Roush is likely to work as Chicago's top tight end for the next few weeks, as ESPN's Courtney Cronin and Adam Schefter report that Colston Loveland (knee) is considered week-to-week.

Loveland is seeking a second opinion on a knee injury he sustained in Chicago's 39-35 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. Even if initial fears of a stint on IR prove overblown, Loveland is still considered week-to-week and could be in line for a multi-game absence, starting with Week 13 against the Jaguars. Since Cole Kmet (knee) is on IR, Roush and Stephen Carlson are Chicago's only healthy options at TE. Roush had five catches on as many targets for 31 yards after Loveland's early exit Thursday.