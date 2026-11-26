Roush caught all five of his targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions.

Colston Loveland exited the game early with a knee injury, and as a result Roush wound up posting the best numbers of his brief career. The 2026 third-round pick hadn't caught more than two passes in a game prior to Thanksgiving, but with Cole Kmet (knee) already done for the season, a serious injury to Loveland would plant Roush at the top of the depth chart at tight end heading into a Week 13 clash with the Jaguars.