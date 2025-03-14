The Bears re-signed Carlson (collarbone) on Friday, Brendan Sugrue of USA Today reports.

Carlson missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a serious collarbone injury sustained back in September, after having begun the season on the practice squad. He only appeared in one game with Chicago in 2023, playing one snap on special teams. Carlson figures to be fully healthy by the start of training camp, at which point he could get a chance to compete for a greater depth role behind Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe.