Edwards returned an interception for a touchdown while recording nine tackles, including six solo, in the Bears' 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Edwards has now posted more than seven tackles in four of his eight games this season while never falling below four stops in any appearance. This marked his first interception of the year, and the return touchdown added a rare splash play to his stat line. He remains a moderate-floor IDP based on consistent tackle involvement.