Homer (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

This marks Homer's second consecutive absence from practice as he deals with an ankle issue he picked up in the Bears' Week 14 loss to the Packers. The special teamer has one more chance to upgrade his practice participation before Sunday's game against the Browns, and will likely need to show some improvement to suit up for the game.

