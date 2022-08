Siemian completed eight of 15 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks' on Thursday.

Siemian came in on the Bears' second drive. Although starter Justin Fields was under heavy pressure when in the game, Seattle didn't send the same level of pressure when Siemian played. However, he mostly threw short passes and barely completed half of his attempts. He appears to have a solid hold on the No. 2 quarterback role.