Bears' Zavion Thomas: Could handle gadget role

Thomas could emerge as a valuable gadget player on offense for the Bears during his rookie season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was selected in the third round of April's NFL Draft and comes equipped with 4.28 speed. While he may not have an immediate role as a receiver behind Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Kalif Raymond, the Bears are expected to get Thomas some easy touches to showcase his wheels and big-play ability. At the very least, Thomas appears lined up to handle returner duties for Chicago.