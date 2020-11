Redmond (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Redmond had been beleaguered by a biceps injury heading into last Sunday's matchup against Washington. He was ultimately deemed active but did not garner a single offensive snap during the contest. Now he's been ruled out for the remainder of Week 12 due to a head injury, meaning Quinton Spain will either have to shift over from left guard or Hakeem Adeniji will be promoted into the starting spot.