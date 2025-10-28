Iosivas failed to secure any of his three targets in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Iosivas was held without a catch for the third time this season despite playing a solid 80 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps Sunday. The 26-year-old continued to operate as Cincinnati's No. 3 wide receiver behind both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, though that role has not led to much fantasy production this season. With Chase and Higgins commanding such a large target share in the Bengals' offense, Iosivas will continue to struggle to make much noise in the stat sheet on a weekly basis. Barring injuries, the third-year wideout is best ignored for fantasy purposes. Next up for the Bengals is a Week 9 matchup against the Bears.