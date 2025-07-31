Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Having good training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iosivas, who has been having a strong training camp, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, turned in another strong effort Wednesday.
Iosivas is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded a 36-479-6 line on 61 targets in 17 games while working alongside star WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who both subsequently signed long-term extensions with the Bengals. While Iosivas is no threat to supplant either of the team's top two options at his position, the third-year player's continued development, in particular in terms of his contested-catch ability -- which was on display during Wednesday's session -- should help keep him on the fantasy radar despite a target share that figures to be modest as long as Chase and Higgins remain healthy.
