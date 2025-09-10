Iosivas was not targeted in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Iosivas operated as the Bengals' No. 3 wide receiver Sunday, playing 65 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's top duo at wideout, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, saw snap shares of 87 and 79 percent, respectively. With plenty of mouths to feed on offense in Chase, Higgins, Chase Brown, Noah Fant, and Mike Gesicki, Iosivas will be extremely difficult to trust for anything close to consistent fantasy production. Iosivas should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Bengals host the Jaguars in Week 2.