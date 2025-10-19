default-cbs-image
Iosivas had three catches for 49 yards in Thursday's win over the Steelers on four targets. He dropped one pass early in the game.

Iosivas made a big impact late in the third quarter, hauling in a 40-yard reception to convert a 3rd-and-4 play when the Bengals were trying to extend a three-point lead.

