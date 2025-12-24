Iosivas caught his lone target for 21 yards in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Iosivas played 31 of the Bengals' 61 offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap share of the season. Through 15 games, the third-year wideout has recorded just 27 catches for 384 yards and two touchdowns, adding three rushes for 14 yards. Iosivas is not involved in the Bengals' offense enough to be considered for consistent fantasy production, especially with teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both healthy. Next up for the Bengals is a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.