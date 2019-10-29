Bengals' Andy Dalton: Getting benched after bye
The Bengals are expected to bench Andy Dalton in favor of Ryan Finley after their Week 9 bye, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Dalton easily was on pace for his most passes in a single season, averaging 42.3 per game at the midpoint. However, he was averaging just 6.7 yards per attempt and had nine touchdowns versus eight interceptions while going winless in eight starts. Dalton will yield to Finley, a 2019 fourth-round pick, as first-year coach Zac Taylor looks to breath new life into the Bengals offense.
