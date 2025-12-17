Bengals' Barrett Carter: Has dud game vs. Ravens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter recorded three tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 24-0 loss versus Baltimore.
Carter's tackle total in Week 15 was his lowest since Week 2 (0), when he played zero defensive snaps versus Jacksonville. Granted, his 40 defensive snaps Sunday were the fewest he played since Week 5 versus the Lions (33). He'll be looking to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup at Miami.
