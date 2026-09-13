Brown rushed 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 22 yards in the Bengals' 33-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As his final line indicates, Brown unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against the Buccaneers' typically stingy front. Nevertheless, head coach Zac Taylor stuck with the ground attack throughout the afternoon, and Brown, as expected, comfortably outpaced backfield mate Samaje Perine by 11 carries. The versatile back recorded his one touchdown from five yards out with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter, and he finished tied for the team lead in receptions while also serving as co-runner-up in targets. Brown's busy afternoon should be the norm for him this season, and he'll look to grind out some tough yards again in a Week 2 road showdown against the Texans next Sunday.