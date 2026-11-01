Brown rushed 12 times for 55 yards and brought in eight of nine targets for 46 yards in the Bengals' 43-36 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Brown led the Bengals in rushing with an efficient performance, and he finished with his best yardage total on the ground since Week 3. Brown's very busy day as a receiver was second only to his 11-catch, 71-yard effort against the Jaguars in Week 4, and his lost fumble, his second of the season, came early in the fourth quarter and did lead to a Titans touchdown. Brown is in line to fill his usual voluminous dual role in a Week 9 international matchup against the Falcons in Madrid next Sunday.