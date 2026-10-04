Brown rushed nine times for 10 yards and brought in all 11 targets for 71 yards in the Bengals' 22-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Brown had drastically different degrees of success in his two roles, gaining next to nothing on the ground while setting a new career high in receptions. The versatile back's boost in involvement as a pass catcher was at least partly a byproduct of Ja'Marr Chase's first-half exit due to a concussion, and it was Brown who caught Joe Burrow's final pass of the day and was tripped up just a yard short of a first down with 56 seconds remaining to snuff out Cincinnati's final chance at a comeback victory. Brown is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry but has a 21-103-0 receiving line on 24 targets through four games heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.