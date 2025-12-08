default-cbs-image
McPherson made all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills.

The kicker did not attempt a field goal in the loss. McPherson has connected on a combined six field goals and six extra points in the two weeks since Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals' lineup as the team's starting quarterback, and he should continue to get opportunities as long as Burrow is leading the offense.

