McPherson is reverting back to the original kicking technique that he employed in 2021-22 after switching the last two years, a change that drew mixed results, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. He hasn't yet missed a kick in camp.

McPherson initially employed a gentle draw, but switched to a kick that in theory flew straighter, taking the wind out of the equation more. But the new technique robbed him of a little distance, and last season the control eluded him too, leading to six missed kicks, including two critical misses in a loss to the Chargers.