Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes both kicks in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson made his only field-goal attempt and a PAT in Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Vikings.
McPherson connected on a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter, which would prove to be his only field-goal attempt in the contest. The kicker has now gone 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and 7-for-7 on PATs over three games this season.
