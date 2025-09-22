default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McPherson made his only field-goal attempt and a PAT in Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Vikings.

McPherson connected on a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter, which would prove to be his only field-goal attempt in the contest. The kicker has now gone 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and 7-for-7 on PATs over three games this season.

More News