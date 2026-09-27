McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and each of his three extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-27 loss to Pittsburgh.

McPherson's first made field goal came from 50 yards out, which was his fifth made field goal from 50-plus yards this season. He has yet to miss a kick through three regular-season games, and he'll continue to operate with a higher scoring floor than most kickers for as long as the Bengals' offense under Joe Burrow continues to move the ball. Up next is a Week 4 home tilt against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 4.