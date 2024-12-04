The Bengals have placed McPherson (right groin) on IR.
McPherson will thus miss at least four games, meaning that the soonest he'd be eligible to return from IR would be Week 18 against the Steelers. To replace him, the Bengals officially added fellow kicker Cade York to the practice squad ahead of the team's Monday night game against the Cowboys.
