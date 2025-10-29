Flacco (right shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per Conway, coach Zac Taylor noted Wednesday that the Bengals plan to try to take it through the week to see where Flacco is at as Sunday's game against the Bears approaches. While Taylor added that the veteran signal caller has told him he wants to play this weekend, the team will nonetheless have backup Jake Browning ready to go if Flacco -- who is viewed as day-to-day at this stage -- isn't available to start versus Chicago.